Congratulations extended to new Prime Minister of Australia
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 26 sent a letter of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his congratulations to the new Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, Penny Wong./.