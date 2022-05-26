Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 26.

Politics Vietnam, India boost comprehensive strategic partnership The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on May 26 jointly organised a dialogue themed “Strengthening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership".

Politics HCM City, Lao capital step up cooperation A visiting high-level delegation from Ho Chi Minh City on May 26 held talks with a delegation of the Lao capital Vientiane, headed by Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Anouphap Tounalom.

Politics Vietnam, Japan beef up ground forces cooperation Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia joined talks with Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force General (JGSDF) Yoshida Yoshihide on May 25, during his working visit to Japan.