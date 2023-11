Politics Vietnam, Hungary promote judicial cooperation Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson expressed his hope that Hungary and Vietnam will make efforts to deepen cooperation in the fields of law and justice during talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Thanh Long in Hanoi on November 15.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong to pay official visit to Japan President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Japan from November 27 – 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on November 15 in response to reporters' query about Japan's announcement on the visit by the Vietnamese President.

Politics 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties heralds new chapter of Vietnam - Luxembourg relations Vietnam and Luxembourg are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (November 15, 1973 - 2023), which is believed to herald a new chapter of their ties that Vietnam should optimise in the time ahead.