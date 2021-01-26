Politics Congratulations coming for 13th National Party Congress The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially opened in Hanoi on January 26, has received many messages of congratulations from around the globe.

Politics Press release on opening session of 13th National Party Congress A total 1,587 delegates representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide are attending the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially kicked off in Hanoi on January 26.

Politics Party’s role in building agricultural policy highlighted Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung has underlined the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in building policies for agricultural development, as well as the decisive contributions by the agriculture sector to Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020.

Politics Party has cohesive vision on leadership over country safeguarding missions: officer The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), specifically the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat, have paid special attention to the leadership over the missions of safeguarding the fatherland and building national defence over the past five years.