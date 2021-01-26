Congratulations from Cambodian People’s Party to 13th National Party Congress
The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee has extended its congratulations to the ongoing 13th National Party of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) officially opens in Hanoi on January 26. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
The CPP spoke highly of the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people for the great achievements they have recorded across different spheres in recent times under the sound leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Notably, the successful implementation of the resolution adopted at the 12th National Party Congress has seen Vietnam develop comprehensively, improved people’s living standards, and continuously raised the country’s position and prestige in the international arena.
“We are delighted at the development and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, Governments and peoples, which has been consolidated and enhanced intensively and extensively in the spirit of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive co-operation, and long-lasting stability,” the message read.
The CPP wished the 13th National Party Congress every success, and hoped that the solidarity, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, Governments, and peoples will prosper further./.