The 13th National Party Congress is taking place in Hanoi with the motto "Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Creativity - Development (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Messages and letters of congratulations from political parties, international organisations and friends across continents keep coming in to the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).



In its message, the Popular Socialist Party of Mexico (PPS) spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements and agreed with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s statement that Vietnam now has the best-ever fortune, potential, position and prestige on the international arena.



The PPS highly valued the Vietnamese Party and State’s people-centred policies as well as their promotion of the citizens’ right to mastery following the late President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching.

Attending the Congress is 1,587 delegates representing nearly 5.2 million Party members nationwide. Of them, 222 are women, accounting for 13.99 percent (Photo: VNA)



The Communist Party of Brazil said the CPV has promoted and ensured the Vietnamese people’s right to freedom and democracy during the socio-economic development process.



After 35 years of renewal and 30 years of implementing the Political Platform on national construction, it could be affirmed that the road chosen by Vietnam is right, the party said.



