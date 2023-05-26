Politics Vesak Day 2023: VFF leader visits Buddhist establishments Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha visited and congratulated leaders of several Buddhist establishments in Ho Chi Minh City on May 26, on the occasion of Vesak Day, the 2567th birth anniversary of the Buddha.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to ties with Cambodia: PM Vietnam always values and gives high priority to strengthening the fine neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 26.

Politics Leaders congratulate Argentina on May Revolution President Vo Van Thuong a congratulatory message to his Argentinean counterpart Alberto Fernandez on the occasion of the 213th anniversary of the May Revolution of Argentina (May 25, 1810 - 2023).

Politics Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang meets leaders of Sri Lanka, Japan in Tokyo Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Hosoda Hiroyuki, and three co-chairmen of the Vietnam - Japan economic cooperation committee of the Japan Business Federation (KEIDANREN) in Tokyo on May 26.