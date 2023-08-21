Politics Prime Minister meets with President of Kazakhstan Vietnam always values its friendship with traditional partner countries in the Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, and wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two nations for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people, affirmed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at his meeting with visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Hanoi on August 21.

Videos Vietnamese, Kazakh Presidents seek measures to forge cooperation President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying an official visit to Vietnam. On August 21, President Vo Van Thuong chaired an official welcome ceremony for his Kazakh counterpart in Hanoi.

Videos NA Chairman holds talks with Belgian Senate President President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose arrived in Hanoi on August 21, starting her official visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 25. The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Party General Secretary receives Kazakh President General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 21 for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in which he affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the development and reinforcement of ties with traditional friends, including Kazakhstan.