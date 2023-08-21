Congratulations on 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic ties
Top leaders of Vietnam on August 21 sent messages of congratulations to Canadian leaders on the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (August 21, 1973 – 2023).
Message on the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Canada diplomatic relations. (Source: Embassy of Canada in Vietnam)
President Vo Van Thuong sent a message of congratulations to Governor General Mary May Simon, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended greetings to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue cabled congratulatory messages to Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended congratulations to his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly./.