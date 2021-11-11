Congratulations on Angola’s National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 11 sent a message of congratulations to President of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço on the country’s 46th National Day (November 11).
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue also cabled a congratulatory message to Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, President of the National Assembly of Angola.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son congratulated his Angolan counterpart Téte António on the occasion./.
