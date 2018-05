General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent congratulations to Sitaram Yechury on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).Sitaram Yechury was re-elected to the post for a second term at the 22nd congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Hyderabad city, India, in April.-VNA