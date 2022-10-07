Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has cabled a message of congratulations to Russ Joseph Kun on his election as President of the Republic of Nauru.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also sent his congratulations to Marcus Stephen on his re-election as Speaker of the Parliament of Nauru.

On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Kun on his appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nauru./.