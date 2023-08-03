Seah Kian Peng officially took the oath of office as the Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore on the morning of August 2, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Vuong Dinh Hue on August 3 sent a message of congratulations to the new Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore , Seah Kian Peng.Seah Kian Peng was sworn in as the 11th Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament on August 2.

In the message, Chairman Hue highlighted the good development of the Vietnam-Singapore friendship in all channels since the two countries established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, and especially they lifted their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013.



He expressed a wish to work closely with Speaker Seah Kian Peng to further promote the cooperation between the two legislative bodies, contributing to developing the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership in the interest of their people and for peace, stability and development in the Asia-Pacific and the world.



The NA Chairman took the occasion to invite a delegation of young Singaporean parliamentarians to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi from September 17-19./.