Politics Symposium spotlights life, career of first Party General Secretary A symposium held in the central province of Ha Tinh on April 16 highlighted Tran Phu, the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as a faithful and undaunted communist and an eminent figure of Vietnam.

Politics Cuban leaders appreciate Vietnam’s support, call for more investment Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang had a meeting with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana on April 15.

Politics Vietnam, Hungary strengthen parliamentary supervision of bilateral agreements National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong and First Officer of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai co-chaired the fifth legislative conference on strengthening parliamentary supervision of bilateral cooperation agreements between the two countries, in Hanoi on April 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.