Congratulations sent to Say Chhum over appointment as Cambodian King’s advisor
Former Senate President of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum was recently appointed personal advisor to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to former Senate President of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum over his appointment as a personal advisor to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.
In the message, on behalf of the Vietnamese legislature, Chairman Hue expressed his belief that Samdech Say Chhum will continue to actively contribute to the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia./.