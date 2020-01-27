Congratulations to Australia on National Day
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley on the 232nd National Day of Australia (January 26).
(Illustrative photo: congly.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley on the 232nd National Day of Australia (January 26).
On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a message of greetings to his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated President of the Senate Scott Ryan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tony Smith.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also sent a congratulatory message to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
In the messages, the Vietnamese leaders congratulated Australia on its recent achievements in all spheres, and spoke highly of the country’s role and contributions to the Asian-Pacific region as well as the world. They affirmed their wish to strengthen cooperation to deepen the Vietnam-Australia Strategic Partnership./.
