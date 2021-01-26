Congratulations to Australia on National Day
National flags of Vietnam and Australia (Source: Vietnam-briefing.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley on the 233rd National Day of Australia (January 26).
On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a message of greetings to his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated President of the Senate Scott Ryan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tony Smith.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also sent a congratulatory message to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
In the messages, the Vietnamese leaders congratulated Australia on its achievements, especially in economy, defence, security, education and science-technology, in the decades. They spoke highly of the country’s role and contributions to the Indo-Pacific region as well as the world, and affirmed to continue closely cooperating to promote the Vietnam-Australia Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner./.