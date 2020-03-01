Politics Annual meeting discusses 2020 external work An annual meeting among the Foreign Ministry, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations was held in Hanoi on February 28 to review the Party and State’s external work in 2019 and outline orientations for this year.

Politics Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FM At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Politics Vietnam ready to coordinate with RoK in COVID-19 fight: spokeswoman Vietnam stands ready to share and continue to closely coordinate with the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the prevention, fight and control of the epidemic, Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 28.

Politics NA Chairwoman receives Indian Ambassador National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan lauded the growing Vietnam – India comprehensive strategic partnership during a reception in Hanoi on February 28 for newly-accredited Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma.