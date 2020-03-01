Congratulations to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 1 sent a congratulatory message to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic on the occasion of the country’s 28th Independence Day (March 1, 1992-2020).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled a message of congratulations to Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija.
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated Turkovic Bisera, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina./.
