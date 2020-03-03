ASEAN Da Nang hosts meeting of ASEAN defence and security institutions The 13th annual meeting and 5th retreat of Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 3.

Politics Da Nang to host ASEAN environmental meetings The 21st Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Coastal and Marine Environment (AWGCME) is slated to take place from May 13-15 in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Politics Top officer of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces visits Vietnam General Yamazaki Koji, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of Japan Self-Defence Forces (SDF), is paying an official visit to Vietnam from March 1 to 4.

Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Malaysia Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 2 sent a message of congratulation to the new Prime Minister of Malaysia.