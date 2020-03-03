Congratulations to Bulgaria on Liberation Day
National flags of Vietnam and Bulgaria (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Top leaders of Vietnam extended congratulations to their Bulgarian counterparts on the country’s 142nd Liberation Day (March 3, 1878-2020).
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent their congratulations to Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.
The same day, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh cabled his greetings to Bulgarian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.
Vietnam and Bulgaria set up their diplomatic ties on March 7, 1950./.
