Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and NA President Samdech Hen Samrin (Source: Xinhua/VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on September 6 cabled letters of congratulations to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and NA President Samdech Hen Samrin on the 6th Cambodian parliament’s approval of lists of NA leaders and Government members for the 2018-2023 tenure.In the letters, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the victory of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) at the recent 6th NA general election reflected the great trust of the Cambodian country, nation and people given to the CPP.They firmly believed that Cambodia will continue maintaining peace, independence, neutralism, stability and prosperous development, with people’s increasingly improved living conditions.The leaders of Vietnam expressed their belief that the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia will be further consolidated and developed for the benefits of the two countries’ people as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in Southeast Asia and the world at large.The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a similar letter to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.-VNA