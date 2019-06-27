Members of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP)

(Photo: VNA)

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on its 68th founding anniversary (June 28).The message said the CPP has led the Cambodian people to overcome difficulties and challenges to gain glorious victory in the struggle for national independence, saving the people from the Pol Pot genocidal regime, and reviving the country.The party has also successfully implemented the policy of peace and national concord, while maintaining its crucial role in national building and development, the message wrote.The CPV and the Vietnamese people warmly congratulate the CPP and the Cambodian people on their remarkable achievements, and believe that under the leadership of the CPP, the Cambodian people will maintain peace and stability, as well as reap further attainments in the cause of national building and development, the message read.The CPV and the Vietnamese people are delighted at the fruitful development of the traditional friendship, comprehensive and stable collaboration between the two nations for the interests of each people, and for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development, the CPV Central Committee said, expressing the firm belief that the relations between the two Parties and countries continue gaining more new and bigger achievements.–VNA