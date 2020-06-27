Politics 70th traditional day of Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association marked in Hanoi A ceremony celebrating the 70th traditional day of the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association (May 23, 1950-2020) and 70 years of the two nations’ diplomatic relations took place in Hanoi on June 27.

Politics Vietnam capable of boosting ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19: Singaporean expert The impressive settlement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the relatively early re-opening of its economy have given Vietnam the ability to assist other countries, including ASEAN members, said Assistant Director (ASEAN) at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Jessica Wau.

World Vietnam has fulfilled role as ASEAN Chair over last six months: Lao official Vietnam has fulfilled its role as ASEAN Chair over the past six months and successfully organised the 36th ASEAN Summit, according to Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senor Officials’ Meeting delegation of Laos Thongphane Savanphet.

Politics ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020 chaired the dialogue.