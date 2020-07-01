Congratulations to Canada on national day
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 1 sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette on the occasion of the 153rd anniversary of the Canada Day or the national day of the country (July 1, 1867-2020).
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a similar message to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne./.