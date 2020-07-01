Politics Vietnamese Embassy presents face masks to Washington D.C. The Embassy of Vietnam in the US handed over 3,500 Made-in-Vietnam face masks to authorities in Washington D.C. on June 30 to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics ASEAN 2020: ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue holds video conference The ASEAN Regional Forum Defence Officials’ Dialogue (ARF DOD) held a video conference on July 1 under the chair of Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the ARF DOD Vietnam. Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh attended the conference.

Politics ASEAN, Australia join hands to combat COVID-19 The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia joined a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30. Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the event.