Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the French Socialist Party. (Source: lemoniteur77)

Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong sent a message of congratulations to Olivier Faure on his re-election as First Secretary of the French Socialist Party at its 80th congress.

The congress took place in Marseilles from January 27-29, 2023./.