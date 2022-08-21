Politics Council set up to appraise national master planning for 2021-2030 period Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision on the establishment of a council to appraise the national master planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NAs hold 11th exchange The office of the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Secretariat of the Lao National Assembly held theỉr 11th annual seminar and exchange, in the central province of Quang Binh on August 20.

Politics Vietnam discusses priorities with President of UNGA’s 77th session Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, held a working session with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi on August 19 to discuss UNGA’s working priorities as well as Vietnam’s issues of concern.

Politics Lao NA Secretary General welcomed in Vietnam Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for Secretary General of the National Assembly of Laos Pingkham Lasasimma in the central province of Quang Binh on August 19.