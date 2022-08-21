Congratulations to Hungary on National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – The State, Government and National Assembly (NA) leaders of Vietnam have cabled messages of congratulations to their Hungarian counterparts on the occasion of the National Day of Hungary (August 20).
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent their congratulatory messages to President Novák Katalin, Prime Minister Orbán Viktor and NA Speaker Kövér László of Hungary, respectively.
On the occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also congratulated his Hungarian counterpart Szijjártó Peter./.
