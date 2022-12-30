Congratulations to Israel’s senior leaders
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 30 extended congratulations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Parliament Amir Ohana of Israel on the establishment of Israel’s new government and election of parliament speaker.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 30 extended congratulations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Parliament Amir Ohana of Israel on the establishment of Israel’s new government and election of parliament speaker.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a message of congratulations to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen./.