Politics Party delegation pays working visit to Australia A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, is paying a working visit to Australia from November 21 to 26.

Politics Da Nang, US hope for increased cooperation Da Nang is looking towards building itself into a financial hub in the central region and a duty-free zone, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang told US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns during a reception on November 25.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.