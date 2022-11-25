Congratulations to Kazakhstani President
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev speaks at a polling station in Astana capital on November 20. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 25 sent a message of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokaev on his reelection as President of Kazakhstan.
Vietnam and Kazakhstan established diplomatic ties on June 29, 1992./.