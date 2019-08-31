Hanoi (VNA) – Top Vietnamese leaders on August 31 extended congratulations to leaders of Kyrgyzstan on the country’s 28th Independence Day (August 31).



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a congratulatory message to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended congratulations to his Kyrgyz counterpart Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev.



On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh cabled a message of congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chyngyz Aidarbekov.



Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan set up diplomatic ties on June 4, 1992.-VNA