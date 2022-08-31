Congratulations to Malaysia on 65th National Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 31 cabled a congratulatory message to King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on his country’s 65th National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2022).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue also sent congratulations to Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob and Speaker of the House of Representatives Azhar Azizan Harun.
On the occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son extended similar congratulations to his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah./.
