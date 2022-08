Politics Da Nang enjoys fruitful partnership with Lao localities Da Nang has enjoyed a close friendship and fruitful partnerships with many localities in Laos over the years, affirmed Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 31.

Politics President suggests Lotte Group invest more in Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed Lotte Group’s investment of nearly 5 billion USD in Vietnam and suggested the Republic of Korea’s conglomerate further invest in Vietnam’s large projects, while hosting Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin in Hanoi on August 31.

Politics PM lauds Binh Thuan’s achievements after 30 years of re-establishment Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the great efforts made by and achievements gained by the Party, authorities, army and people of Binh Thuan over the past 30 years when attending a ceremony to mark the south central province’s 30th re-establishment anniversary on August 30 evening.