Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on August 12 cabled his congratulations to President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on the signing of the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement.The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also sent his congratulations to Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Jose Condungua Pacheco.The peace deal was inked between the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) and Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) in the country’s capital Maputo on August 6.Vietnam and Mozambique first established diplomatic ties on June 25, 1975 – the day the African nation declared its independence.-VNA