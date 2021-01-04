Congratulations to Myanmar over Independence Day
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to President of Myanmar U Win Myint on the occasion of Myanmar’s 73rd Independence Day (January 4, 1948-2021).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also extended his greetings to State Counsellor of Myanmar Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh cabled his congratulatory messages to State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and Minister of International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin.
Vietnam and Myanmar set up diplomatic ties on May 28, 1975.
The two countries are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.
