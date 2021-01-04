Politics Vietnam’s stature, mettle, wisdom manifested in ASEAN Chairmanship Year The ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 has contributed to effectively implementing the Party’s foreign policy, raising Vietnam’s role and position and helping the country create a firm stance in ASEAN and the region.

Politics Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 begins last training stage Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, affirmed that all preparations have been completed and the staff of the Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 are fully capable of replacing Hospital No.2.