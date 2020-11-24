Congratulations to Myanmar’s NLD party over election win
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has cabled a message of congratulations to Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, since her party claimed a resounding victory in the general election.
The party secured more than enough seats in the Union Parliament to form a new government, the country’s Union Election Commission announced on November 13.
As of November 13 morning, the NLD party of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi had won 346 seats in the parliament, which consists of the House of Representatives (Lower House) and the House of Nationalities (Upper House), while it needs only 322 out of the 412 seats to secure the majority.
Sixty-four seats have yet to be announced by the election commission.
The general election held on November 8 was the third of its kind in Myanmar during the last 60 years, with more than 37 million eligible voters.
In the previous general election in November 2015, the NLD had a landslide victory, obtaining more than 77 percent of seats in the parliament. It has led the country since 2016./.