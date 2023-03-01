Congratulations to new chairperson of African Union for 2023
Hanoi (VNA) – Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on March 1 extended congratulations to President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros on the occasion of him taking over as the new chairperson of the African Union (AU) for 2023./.
