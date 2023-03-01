Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Planning conference for peacekeeping field training held in Hanoi The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on March 1 held the final planning conference for end-of-term field training under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations Cycle 4 (2021 - 2023).

Politics Measures sought to foster cooperation between Vietnamese, Thai localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of the Thai northeastern province of Khon Kaen Kraisorn Kongchalad have looked into measures to promote cooperation between the province and Vietnamese localities in different spheres.

Politics Deputy PM meets leaders of int’l organisations, foreign officials in Geneva Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met leaders of international organisations and foreign officials on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27-28.