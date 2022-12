Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Laos Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 30 sent a letter of congratulations to Sonexay Siphandone on being approved by the Lao National Assembly as Prime Minister of Laos.

Politics Congratulations to Israel’s senior leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 30 extended congratulations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Parliament Amir Ohana of Israel on the establishment of Israel’s new government and election of parliament speaker.