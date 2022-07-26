Congratulations to new leaders of Philippine parliament
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 26 sent messages of congratulations to the new Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives, Martin Romualdez, and the new President of the Philippine Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri./.
