Congratulations to new leaders of Vietnam
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) presents flowers to State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is the Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 tenure (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of foreign countries have extended congratulations to the new leaders of Vietnam.
King Philippe of Belgium and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his election as the State President.
Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte sent a congratulatory message to newly-elected PM of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.
Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev sent congratulatory letters to new Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue takes the oath of office (Photo: VNA)
In his message, Volodin emphasised that dialogue between deputies of the two countries' national assemblies in different forms is an important factor to consolidate the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership for the sake of both countries' peoples./.