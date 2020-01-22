Congratulations to new Marshall leaders
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 22 cabled a message of congratulations to David Kabua on his election as the ninth President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
President of Marshall Islands David Kabua takes the oath of office as First Lady Ginger Kabua holds the Bible. High Court Chief Justice Carl Ingram and Clerk of Courts Ingrid Kabua conduct the ceremony. (Photo: RNZ Pacific)
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh extended his congratulations to Casten N. Nemra on the latter’s appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Marshall Islands./.