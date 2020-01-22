Politics Party, State leader holds Tet meeting with senior officials, veterans Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chairs a get-together on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year on January 22 with veteran revolutionaries, current and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and overseas Vietnamese.

Politics Condolences to Czech Senate over death of speaker National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has sent a message of condolence to the Senate of the Czech Republic over the sudden death of its speaker Jaroslav Kubera.

Politics External relations mobilise resources for localities’ development Expanding external relations has helped many localities across the country mobilise resources and assistance for their development.

Politics Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid flower wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on the occasion of the traditional New Year.