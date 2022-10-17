Congratulations to new President of Iraq
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of congratulations to Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of Iraq.
Abdul Latif Rashid, 78, was elected as President of Iraq by the country’s parliament on October 13. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of congratulations to Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of Iraq.
Abdul Latif Rashid, 78, was elected President of Iraq by the country’s parliament on October 13./.