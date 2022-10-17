Congratulations to new President of Iraq hinh anh 1Abdul Latif Rashid, 78, was elected as President of Iraq by the country’s parliament on October 13. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of congratulations to Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of Iraq.

Abdul Latif Rashid, 78, was elected President of Iraq by the country’s parliament on October 13./.
