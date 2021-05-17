Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Republic of Korea
Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Kim Boo-kyum delivers a speech in Seoul on May 14 (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 sent a message of congratulations to Kim Boo-kyum on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Vietnam and the RoK officially established diplomatic ties on December 22, 1992. Since then, bilateral relations have been growing fruitfully in various areas.
The two countries elevated their ties to a strategic cooperative partnership in October 2009./.