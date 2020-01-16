Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Russia
New Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 16 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.
In his message, PM Phuc expressed his belief that PM Mishustin will lead the Russian Government to new achievements in national development.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue to work closely with the Russian Government to implement agreements reached by leaders of the two countries, thereby deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated Mishustin as the new PM on January 15, and the Russian parliament endorsed the nomination on January 16 afternoon./.
