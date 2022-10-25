Congratulations to new Prime Minister of UK
Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 25 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rishi Sunak./.
