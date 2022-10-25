World Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring human rights praised Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023–2025 tenure is a clear demonstration of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to protect human rights, and a transparent reflection of the increasing improvement of living conditions in Vietnam, President of the Czech – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) Milos Kusy has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 25.

Politics Official: Hanoi treasures Cambodia’s invaluable support Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular always treasure invaluable support that the Cambodian Senate, National Assembly, Government and people have provided for Vietnam, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has affirmed.

Politics PM Chinh hosts Cambodian Senate leader Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 25.