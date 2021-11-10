Politics Vietnam spotlights ADMM’s role over regional security issues ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat was held virtually on November 10. Defence Minister, General Phan Van Giang led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the event.

Politics Health Minister urges localities to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long urged localities nationwide to increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage as soon as possible during a question-and-answer session, part of the 15th legislature’s second sitting in Hanoi on November 10.

Politics Vietnam calls for addressing underlying root causes of conflicts Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stressed the need to address the underlying root causes of conflicts, at an open debate on “Exclusion, inequality and conflict” of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on November 9.

Politics National Assembly begins question-and-answer session The 15th National Assembly began the question-and-answer session as part of its second sitting on November 10.