Politics 70th anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic ties marked The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a ceremony on January 13 marking the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam – China diplomatic ties.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese local leaders meet A conference of Vietnamese and Japanese local leaders took place in the central city of Da Nang on January 13.

Politics Vietnam attends APPF annual meeting in Australia A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong has been attending activities within the framework of the 28th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum Annual Meeting (APPF-28) in Canberra, Australia, from January 13-16.

Politics CPV leads country to fight against US invaders Between 1965-1973, the Party continued to lead the whole country in the resistance war against the US since the US launched the "local war" in the South and a destructive war in the North.