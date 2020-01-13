Congratulations to new Thai Privy Council president
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 13 sent a message of congratulations to General Surayud Chulanont on his appointment as President of the Thai Privy Council.
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn – Rama X appointed General Surayud Chulanont as President of the Privy Council, replacing the late General Prem Tinsulanonda who died on May 26 last year.
Gen Surayud, 76, served as the 24th prime minister from October 1, 2006 to January 29, 2008 following the September 19, 2006 military coup led by former army chief Gen Sonthi Boonyaratglin./.