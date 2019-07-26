New elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has cabled his congratulatory messages to Boris Johnson on his election as UK Prime Minister.The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent his congratulations to Dominic Raab on his appointment as UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.Vietnam and the UK set up diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. They elevated the relations to a strategic partnership in 2010 with seven fields of cooperation in politics-foreign affairs, regional and global issues, trade-investment, sustainable socio-economic cooperation development, education-training, security-defence, and people-to-people exchange.The UK is the second biggest European investor in Vietnam, after the Netherlands, with 267 FDI projects worth 3.75 billion USD, and Vietnam’s third largest trade partner in Europe after Germany and the Netherlands.The two sides have signed an agreement on double taxation avoidance and another on investment protection and promotion, and are working to speed up the signing of a free trade agreement. -VNA