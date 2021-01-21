Congratulations to new US President, Vice President
Joe Biden (L) is sworn in as the 46th president of the US by Chief Justice John Roberts (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 21 congratulated Joseph R. Biden Jr. on taking oath as the 46th President of the US.
In their congratulations, the Vietnamese leaders expressed their belief that the new US President and his administration will obtain various achievements for prosperous development and happiness of the US and its people, as well as continue to contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the world.
On the basis of Vietnam-US relations built over the last 25 years, and sentiments of President Biden toward Vietnam, the ties between the two countries will continue to thrive in a result-oriented, effective and sustainable manner.
On the same day, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh extended congratulations to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the US on January 20 (US time)./.