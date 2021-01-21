Politics Fourth Party Congress: Guiding nation towards socialism The fourth National Party Congress held from December 14-20, 1976, reviewed the resistance war against the US imperialists for national salvation, and guiding the nation towards socialism.

Politics Vietnam calls for unity of int’l community in supporting Syria Vietnam calls for the international community’s unity in supporting war-battered Syria, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN, told a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 20.

Politics Minister vows support for Lao ambassador to promote defence ties The Minister of National Defence, General Ngo Xuan Lich, received Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hanoi on January 20, pledging optimal conditions for the diplomat to fulfill his duties, thus promoting bilateral special ties, especially defence links, to a new level.