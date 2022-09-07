Politics Palau aims to enhance cooperation with Vietnam President of the Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. was very impressed by Vietnam’s economic development and wanted to cooperate with the Southeast Asian nation in construction, infrastructure development, tourism, human resources and fisheries, Minister of Human Resources, Culture, Tourism and Development Ngirabelas Tmetuchl said during a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam in Tokyo on September 7.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 7.

Politics PM delivers speech at Eastern Economic Forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 7 delivered a pre-recorded speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok city, Russia.

Politics Vietnam shares importance of promoting culture of peace at UN forum Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the importance of the culture of peace and non-violence in the world while attending the UN General Assembly’s high-level forum on culture of peace on September 6.