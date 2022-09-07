Congratulations to newly-appointed foreign minister of UK
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on September 7 sent a message of congratulations to James Cleverly on his appointment as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland./.
James Cleverly, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on September 7 sent a message of congratulations to James Cleverly on his appointment as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland./.