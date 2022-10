Politics Embassy works to boost Vietnam-Thailand cooperation A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh is on a working visit to Phuket province from October 18-20 in a bid to foster cooperation between Vietnamese and Thai localities.

Politics Senior CPV official meets with member of CPP Standing Committee Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong met with Gen. Hun Manet, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), head of the CPP Central Committee’s Youth Wing, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army in Phnom Penh on October 19.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia enhance military relations Permanent member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Vu Minh Luong paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh in Phnom Penh on October 19.

Politics Webinar seeks to step up Vietnam – Russia cooperation An international webinar discussing orientations to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Russia took place on October 18, bringing together crowds of scholars of the two countries.