Politics Congratulatory letter to German President over re-election President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 14 sent a letter of congratulations to Frank-Walter Steinmeier over his election for a second term as the President of Germany.

Politics President welcomes new ambassadors of Mexico, US President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the newly-appointed ambassadors of Mexico and the US, who came to present their credentials to the Vietnamese leader in Hanoi on February 11.

Politics Vietnam’s foreign minister meets RoK’s parliament speaker, Deputy PM Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-seug and the RoK’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki in Seoul on February 11.