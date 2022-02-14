Congratulations to newly-elected Tanzanian NA Speaker
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of congratulations to Tulia Ackson on her election as Speaker of the Tanzanian NA earlier this month.
In the letter sent on February 14, the top Vietnamese legislator wished Ackson health and success in her new position. He also voiced his hope that with her support, cooperative ties between the two legislatures will grow stronger, helping to deepen Vietnam-Tanzania bilateral relations for practical benefits of their people./.