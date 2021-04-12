Newly-elected Vietnamese leaders (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of foreign countries have sent messages of congratulations to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders.

In a message sent to State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his wish to further enhance bilateral ties on the basis of unconditional support, mutual political trust and symbolic solidarity.



On the occasion, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman, President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi also congratulated the Vietnamese President.

Congratulating Pham Minh Chinh on being elected as Prime Minister, his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz wished to strengthen the bilateral relationship and develop future projects in all fields of shared interest.

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis, President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi also cabled congratulatory messages to Chinh.

In his message sent to National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez expressed his belief that the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two legislatures and nations will further grow in the near future.



Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, for her part, thanked Hue for supporting the development of bilateral ties. She believed that the cooperation between the two legislatures over the past years will lay a solid foundation for bilateral relationship as well as coordination at international forums, contributing to consolidating stability and security in Asia-Pacific./.