Congratulations to Portuguese Communist Party General Secretary
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has offered congratulations to Jeronimo de Sousa on his re-election as General Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party.
General Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party Jeronimo de Sousa. (Photo: 24.sapo.pt)
Vietnam and Portugal established diplomatic ties on July 1, 1975./.