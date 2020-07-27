Congratulations to re-elected Prime Minister of Croatia hinh anh 1Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic addresses a meeting of the country's parliament in Zagreb capital on July 23 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent congratulations to Andrej Plenkovic on the latter’s re-election as Prime Minister of Croatia.

Also on this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a congratulatory message to Gordan Grlic Radman, who was re-elected Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia./.
VNA