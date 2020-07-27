Politics Vietnam enjoys great benefit from ASEAN membership: Deputy FM Becoming a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has brought about great benefits to Vietnam in various fields, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Politics Vietnam shows outstanding role as ASEAN Chair: Lao minister Vietnam has shown its capacity in not only leading ASEAN but also solving emerging issues in the region and the world, which is a clear demonstration of its outstanding role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, according to Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

Politics Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leader The fight against corruption in the recent time hasn’t been stagnant or slack but increasingly drastic and effective, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said at the 18th session of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption in Hanoi on July 25.s

Politics Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said while addressing a teleconferenced high-level open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 24.