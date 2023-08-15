Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has sent greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol on the occasion of the 78th National Liberation Day of the RoK (August 15, 1945-2023).



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also sent his congratulatory message to his RoK counterpart Han Duck Soo, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended congratulations to Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Kim Jin Pyo.



Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent his greetings to his RoK counterpart Park Jin./.

VNA