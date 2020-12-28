Politics PM delivers message on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness The United Nations General Assembly approved Vietnam’s initiative with a resolution proclaiming December 27 as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered a message on the Day (December 27,2020).

Politics Vietnam becomes fastest growing national brand in the world The national brand of Vietnam has been valued at 319 billion USD for this year by UK’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance, a sharp increase of 29% in comparison to the previous year, thereby becoming the fastest growing national brand in the world.

Politics Government Office urged to better consulting role Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 25 urged the Government Office to better its consulting role to the PM and the Government, firstly in preparations for the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Central Theoretical Council meets in Hanoi Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Theoretical Council has completed a pile of work in 2020, heard a meeting in Hanoi on December 25.