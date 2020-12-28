Congratulations to Romanian Prime Minister on re-appointment
Prime Minister of Romania Florin Catu (Source: emerging-europe.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 28 cabled a message of congratulations to Florin Catu on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of Romania.
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated Bogdan Aureacu after he was re-appointed as Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Vietnam and Romania established diplomatic relations on February 3, 1950, making the latter one of the first countries to set up diplomatic ties with the former./.