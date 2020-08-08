Congratulations to Singapore on National Day
Top leaders of Vietnam have extended congratulations to leaders of Singapore on the country’s 55th National Day (August 9).
Illustrative image (Source: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - Top leaders of Vietnam have extended congratulations to leaders of Singapore on the country’s 55th National Day (August 9).
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a letter of congratulations to Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh congratulated Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.
Vietnam and Singapore officially set up diplomatic ties on August 1, 1973.
Singapore has emerged as the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total./.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a letter of congratulations to Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh congratulated Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.
Vietnam and Singapore officially set up diplomatic ties on August 1, 1973.
Singapore has emerged as the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total./.